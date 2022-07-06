Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most popular couples in the world before they announced their divorce. Their fans fondly called them ‘Brangelina’ and they never missed an opportunity to give couple goals to their fans across the globe. Today, we bring you an unseen picture of Brad & Angelina from their lavish wedding back in 2014 where they’re cutting the cake with their six kids. Scroll below to take a look at it.

The ex-couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their film Mr & Mrs Smith while Brad was already married to Jennifer Aniston. He cheated on the Friends’ actress with Jolie and finally in 2014, the couple exchanged their ‘I Dos’ at a Chateau Miraval in France in the presence of their six beautiful kids.

Angelina Jolie wore a custom Atelier Versace gown which was designed by Donatella Versace. It was a beautiful ivory-coloured gown which had a long veil attached to it and also featured the drawing by the ex-couple’s six children.

Brad Pitt on the other hand wore a black tuxedo and kept a french beard and looked dapper as ever in the same. Today, we bring you an unseen picture from their wedding where the couple is cutting the cake with their six kids named Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Take a look at it here:

What do we think about the Naked Wedding Cake?! Stylish or not so?! #AngelinaJolie #weddingideas pic.twitter.com/PJw2MtmgVa — Ultimate Design Hats (@UltimateDesHats) September 5, 2014

They indeed made a beautiful couple together and Brangelina fans still root for them to get back together.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s unseen picture with their kids? Tell us in the space below.

