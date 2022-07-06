Australian actor Hugh Jackman is well known for playing James “Logan” Howlett aka Wolverine in the X-Men series. The role even earned him the Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character” until last year.

Advertisement

Hollywood actor is quite active on social media. He recently took to social media and shared a pic of himself that caused a slew of comments from anxious fans wondering if he was sharing a cryptic hint. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman shared a pic wherein he was seen wearing an Adventure Time shirt and looks on at the camera with a curious expression. He also wrote, “Let’s see what rumor the look on my face starts today.” His tweet comes after some reports claimed that the actor is returning to Marvel as Wolverine.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Let’s see what rumor the look on my face starts today … pic.twitter.com/eWo0gNPv91 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 5, 2022

Soon after he tweeted, a user asked whether he is joining the cast of Neighbours, the long-running but soon-ending Australian soap opera.

That you're joining neighbours 😂 — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) July 5, 2022

Another fan thought that Hugh Jackman is announcing that he’s the new voice of Tinkerbell.

The new voice of Tinkerbell? ;-) — Kevin T. Baldwin (@kevintbaldwin) July 5, 2022

A Netizen took a wild guess that whether Adventure Time is heading for Broadway.

Adventure Time on Broadway?! — BadEugoogolizer (@BadEugoogolizer) July 5, 2022

😂😂😂let me guess : you are starring in Adventure Time? Orrrr you like Bacon Pancakes ?😂❤️ — RudyV (@NoDreams26) July 5, 2022

Did you hear? Hugh Jackman will only eat Bacon pancakes in New York. How could you not know this!!! — David Burdyck (@dburdyck001) July 5, 2022

You’re really asking for chaos today? Sit by me. pic.twitter.com/xp1qQECGm7 — The Original Cajun Law Chick (@cajun_law_chick) July 5, 2022

Are you and @VancityReynolds eating pancakes together in the new Deadpool movie? — Kevin Cohen (@CosmoCohen) July 5, 2022

Means he finally saw Wolverine: Origins and now gets why the ending's version of Deadpool needed a redo. But all is right now, thx @VancityReynolds. Let's get these guys back for a rematch done right! pic.twitter.com/U1i4rHpY1V — Mr. Moley (@oregonfl) July 6, 2022

Huge Jackman being wolverine I hope — ChibiWolf (@InekaF) July 5, 2022

Rumour has it you will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds told me this — Chai (@Mr_CoffeeNChai) July 6, 2022

Last month, Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19 a day after appearing at the 75th annual Tony Awards. The actor shared an Instagram video wherein he said, “I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thehughjackman

Jackman, who currently stars as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson’s The Music Man on Broadway, added that his standby Max Clayton will fill in for him. Talking about Clayton, he said, “Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years … I can tell you from being in the room with him and from experience he’s absolutely extraordinary. I’m just frustrated that I won’t get to see him and cheer him on. But I will be cheering you on in my heart, Max. And to everyone, my whole cast in The Music Man, I hate not being there with you, but I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

For more Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Rihanna Takes Over Kim Kardashian To Become America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire, Here’s Her Net Worth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram