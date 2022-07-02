Once Hugh Jackman stepped down as Wolverine – after playing the beloved Logan in nine films from 2000 to 2017, everyone wanted to know who would step in the shoes. While many names were tossed around, it seems like Taron Egerton – the man who played Sir Elton John in Rocketman, is at the front of the race to play the X-Men character.

During a recent chat, Egerton once more heated the long-running rumour that he’d be taking over the role of Wolverine in the MCU. The 32-year-old actor – who first spoke out about wanting to play the much-loved comic character a couple of years ago- has now revealed he’s met studio head, Kevin Feige. Read on.

During a recent interaction with the New York Times – to promote his Apple TV+ series Black Bird, Taron Egerton was asked about wanting to play Wolverine. In response, the piece noted the actor revealing that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and that he would like to step into Hugh Jackman’s shoes as the next Wolverine.

Talking to the publication about being interested in playing Wolverine, Taron Egerton – with a chuckle, said, “I don’t think it would be wrong to say that.” He added, “I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

The actor further also stated, “But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.” Hugh Jackman and Egerton starred alongside each other in 2016’s Eddie the Eagle. It would be interesting to see the latter step into Jackman’s shoes now – wouldn’t it?!

Do you think Taron Egerton would make a good Wolverine or do you think another actor can do a better job at playing Logan? Let us know in the comments below.

