Rihanna is living a good life! The singer recently became a mother to a baby boy with A$AP Rocky. The two have kept it very private ever since and were just spotted for the first time after they became parents. While Riri is busy with that mom’s life, another exciting thing is happening with her.

Advertisement

Besides being a talented singer who has released some of the best songs that have broken records on music charts, Riri has also acted in a few movies like Ocean’s 8, Guava Island, and more. She also runs a successful beauty brand, Fenty.

Advertisement

So far, Rihanna is a singer, actress, and entrepreneur. But another thing can be added to that list, and that is the youngest female billionaire in the US. Yes, you read that right! Forbes has officially named her the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US after accumulating a net worth of a whopping $1.4 billion by age 34.

Rihanna has surpassed Kim Kardashian, who is in second place with a $1.8 billion net worth at the age of 41, and on the overall list, the singer falls in 21st place. Even though she may not be the wealthiest woman in the country, Riri is the youngest. A lot of her wealth is owed to the success of her cosmetics line, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, and which “generated more than $550m in revenue in 2020”.

Besides this, she earns a hefty amount from her music career and her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty. While talking about the Umbrella singer, fans are yet to see glimpses of her newborn and hear more news about him.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna wowed fans every time she stepped out with A$AP Rocky. She wore some of the most iconic pregnancy looks of all time, changing the maternity fashion look game forever.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Off-Screen Relation With Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan: “I Know It’s Weird, But He’s Like A Brother To Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram