Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s on-screen chemistry in Fifty Shades of Grey was lauded, but it also led to fans believing that there was romance brewing between the two in real life as well. Johnson has been making a lot of noise for several reasons. Be it her relationship with Chris Martin or her career.

It was recently announced that the actress will be appearing in Marvel’s upcoming film Madame Web, based on the comic book character that has psychic sensory abilities and thrives off a spiderweb that operates as her life support. Along with her, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney has also joined the cast.

Coming back to the point. Dakota Johnson recently opened up about her Fifty Shades of Grey movie with Vanity Fair and discussed rumours around a romance between her and Jamie Dornan. “There was never a time when we didn’t get along,” the actress said.

“I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other,” Dakota Johnson added while talking about Jamie Dornan. She made it clear that her Fifty Shades of Grey co-stars are nothing more than friends.

Johnson also hit the headlines over a 2015 viral clip where she was seen speaking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The Lost Daughter star expressed being uncomfortable for being dragged into the former pair’s legal mess back then.

The clip went viral once again after the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case that was held in May. The video also included Dakota Johnson’s Black Mass co-star showing his severed finger, which was a topic of discussion during the trial.

