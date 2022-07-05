Minions: The Rise of Gru has taken over the box office with a phenomenal opening and has performed much better than expected. The fifth instalment of the Despicable Me franchise sees Steve Carrell reprise his role as the beloved villain Gru. But this time, it offers a backstory to the character.

A movie perfect for both adults and kids alike, it has made $218 million at the box office so far and continues to grow. Even the ratings and reviews are positive, and the movie has strong word of mouth.

While it may be a great watch, especially for the kids, there seems to be an issue on IMDb as Minions: The Rise of Gru has been flagged for several reasons on the rating site. This includes severe levels of s*x & nudity, violence & gore, profanity, alcohol, drugs & smoking, and frightening & intense scenes.

Though it has none of these things, it seems like a hilarious prank by the viewers but has been changed now. As Minions: The Rise of Gru takes the theatres by storm, the movie is also making noise over a new trend by the audiences. People, decked up in suits, are going in a pack to watch the Steve Carrell starrer in the US.

Some people are also going as far as carrying bananas with them to the theatres. This has caused a ruckus in the movie halls, and some have even banned viewers from arriving all dressed up. While talking about the film, not only did it have a wonderful opening, but it also created a record on America’s Independence Day Weekend.

Minions: The Rise of Gru earned over $127 million at the US box office. It set the record of achieving the biggest July 4th opening weekend ever, surpassing the previous record-holder of Transformers: Dark of the Moon, which brought in a 4-day total of $115.9 million.

