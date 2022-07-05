It’s almost been half a year since the release of Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the world is still discussing the movie. Also thanks to the multiple cameos that brought everyone to the edge of their seats. Especially the little Spidey reunion that happened in the movie and brought in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire was celebrated by everyone. But it turned out that the demand for Garfield is still very much strong.

If you haven’t been in sync with the happenings, Andrew has played Peter Parker before Tom Holland hopped in to play it in the MCU timeline. Garfield successfully started as the web-slinging superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man part 1 and 2. But without giving any reason, the studio decided to discontinue his run as Parker and since then fans have been waiting for him to reprise.

Cut to a couple of years, when Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fans found a new wave of motivation to demand his return in a standalone threequel of his Spidey flick. Even the actor has said he would like to return. But is it legally possible? Former Disney and Marvel Studio attorney Paul Sarker is now spilling beans and says it is indeed possible.

Talking to Screenrant, Paul said Andrew Garfield can return to play Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. “Anything’s possible from a legal standpoint. That doesn’t mean it’s possible from a business or creative standpoint, but legally as lawyers, we often respond to the direction and requests of business and creative teams. I know Sony has the exclusive rights to Spider-Man. In theory, if Andrew Garfield wanted to be part of this franchise moving forward, in Amazing Spider-Man 3, and there was a budget for it… Legally, the sides could work out whatever paperwork needed to be done to make that happen,” Paul Sarker said.

“But I think, from a creative point of view, Andrew Garfield may not want to do it. I think he’s gone on record saying he’s gonna take a break from acting, he may not be in the area creatively where he wants to be making Amazing Spider-Man 3. But I think, if all the other factors were pointing that way, legally there’d be a way to get it done,” Paul Sarker added.

