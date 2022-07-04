One of Johnny Depp’s most iconic roles while working with Disney was Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. The role was loved all around the globe and fans cosplayed him, making the character a viral trend on social media.

Talking about the same, recently a video has started going viral on the Instagram platform where a guy cosplaying Captain Jack was seen begging for money in quite a unique and hilarious fashion. Let’s check it out

So, recently a video was posted on a meme page goodnewsfeeds, wherein we see a guy dressed exactly like Captain Jack Sparrow approaching a car as he begged. What caught the eyes of the viewers was that his costume matched precisely the one Johnny Depp wore in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Another amazing fact was that the person acting in the video matched Jack’s body moment and the way he walked to the point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wholesome Memes ☀️☕️ (@goodnewsfeeds)

The video continued showing the cosplaying person pointing a toy gun at the car owner and asking him to give him some money. Pirates of the Caribbean fans were very happy with the video and shared their views on the same. One person said, “I can see someone calling the cops on him for the gun and then him screaming at the cops “IM BLOODY JACK SPARROW MATE” “. Another user wrote, ” The facial expressions lol definitely would’ve worked on me”. One user commented, “On the way to pick up the #megapint”. While one said, “Someone said that’s Johnny Debt” another wrote, “I’d give him a 100 bucks. Idk if he would understand paper for currency but I’ll explain it to him”.

Quite a smart tactic to beg, isn’t it?

Captain Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp was last in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge back in 2017. The movie also starred Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, and Kevin McNally. The movie was directed by Joachim Rønning, and Espen Sandberg.

