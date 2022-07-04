Hearing about BTS’ taking a hiatus a few weeks back left the worldwide ARMYs heartbroken. There were many speculations made on why the septet took such a sudden decision, out of all these specs, it was claimed that the real reason for the hiatus was ‘Jin’s military service’.

For those who are unaware, in Korea, it is mandatory that every man between the ages of 18 and 28 is required to perform compulsory military service for two years. However, a new ray of hope has now enlightened us. Read on to know what we are talking about.

According to reports it’s now being claimed that the South Korean Parliament is now debating a new amendment that would allow K-pop stars (across South Korea) to do just three weeks of military training. Yes, you read that absolutely right. This comes after BTS members (RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope recently announced a hiatus and gave exhaustion as the reason for it.

However, during his conversation with Reuters lawmaker Sang-Hyun claimed that BTS’ main reason for the hiatus was ‘waiting for parliament to decide has been hugely stressful’ for them. He said, “The members cited exhaustion and the need for rest as the main reason but the real reason was Jin‘s military service.”

Woah, quite a revelation this is. But is it true?

Meanwhile, a few weeks back the septet members had announced that they were taking a hiatus after going through exhaustion and as they all wanted to focus on their individual careers. However, a few hours later the Korean boy band’s agency shared, “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,”

Would you love it if the Korean lawmakers show some leniency to K-pop members’ military service rules? Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

