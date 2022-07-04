Chris Hemsworth returns as the God Of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming MCU movie will see Chris reuniting with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster (who is now Mighty Thor). Meanwhile, the movie is among the most awaited films of the year but sadly a crucial cameo has been leaked from one of the early screenings of the film. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi and Russell Crowe. The superhero flick is set to release on Thursday, i.e. July 7 in 6 languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

As a Marvel fan one can understand how even a single leak from MCU films can destroy the excitement and experience. Something similar happened and one of the post-credit scenes is already making rounds on the internet. (SPOILER ALERT) As per reports, the movie has two post-credit scenes, one of them has been leaked and it features Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein playing the role of Hercules, the son of Zeus played by Russell Crowe.

Yes! You read that right! Hercules finally enters Marvel Cinematic Universe and is being speculated to play a crucial role in the next Thor movie. A Twitterati shared detail about Brett Goldstein’s character and wrote, “Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso will appear as Hercules in a Thor 4 post-credit scene, after being sent to kill Thor by a pissed-off Zeus!!!”

HUUUUUGGGGEEEEE THOR SPOILER!!!!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Last year, there were reports that claimed Henry Cavill might enter MCU for Hercules but during the time nothing was confirmed. Now that Brett is here, it’ll be excited to watch him in the next movie.

Earlier talking about Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth said that showing off his derriere was a dream come true. Speaking with Variety, he told, “It was 10 years in the making that scene, kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this’ a decade from now it’s all gonna come off.” While The DOP said, “It’s incredibly hard to shoot Chris Hemsworth’s butt. I mean, nobody concentrates, nobody does their job, everybody’s looking at the butt, they’re not looking at what they’re supposed to be doing. That was a challenge.”

