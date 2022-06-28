Chris Hemsworth is one lucky dude who shot to fame during his initial days in Hollywood. Of course, no one denies his hard work and dedication, but the fact is that he became one of the most sought-after actors in a quick time. As he’s geared up for his Thor: Love And Thunder’s release, we’ll be taking a look at his top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office.

Chris Hemsworth made an impressive debut with Star Trek in 2009. Ever since he has been part of 24 films (excluding cameos) and has tasted some really big successes. His box office hits include two films with a collection of over $2 billion. Out of his top 10 films, 7 films on the list have featured him as Thor.

Take a look at the list:

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79 billion

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.04 billion

The Avengers (2012)- $1.51 billion

Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) – $1.40 billion

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – $853 million

Thor: The Dark World (2013) – $644 million

Thor (2011) – $449 million

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) – $396 million

Star Trek (2009) – $385 million

Men in Black: International (2019) – $253 million

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth will be next seen in Thor: Love And Thunder. The film is scheduled to release on 8th July 2022. It’s touted to be another huge success of 2022 for Marvel after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The trailer of the film has reignited the debate over ‘fat Thor’ as it shows the overweight version of the titular character, who undergoes a transformation.

