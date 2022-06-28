Tom Cruise has proven that he is a master of thrilling content, ever since the release of Top Gun Maverick. The sequel to the 1986 film, was released more than 30 years after the original came out. The actioner is bigger and better and is now earning huge at the box office.

Advertisement

Even upon its release on 27 May, Maverick saw a marvellous opening, which was record-breaking for the actor. It eventually climbed up the ladder of success, and within a month, the movie has managed to cross the $1 billion mark. It is an enormous feat for Cruise as only one film has been able to do that since 2019 and that is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Advertisement

Currently, Top Gun Maverick has made $1.006 billion globally and is still growing. It has managed to surpass all the competition that has come in its way, including Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion, Lightyear, and now Elvis. The Tom Cruise starrer has also become the biggest movie of 2022 with that.

Tom Cruise has now responded to the new feat achieved by Top Gun Maverick. The actor took to his Twitter and wrote, “To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you.” He added, “See you at the movies.”

To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 27, 2022

Several people have said that Top Gun 2 has played a huge part in resurrecting cinemas after the Covid-19 pandemic. A lot of this has to be owed to Tom as well. The actor refused to release the movie on OTT during the pandemic and waited for things to get better.

Tom Cruise found the right time, and Top Gun Maverick was released at such a when cinemas across the globe opened. Not only that, but Cruise was a lending hand on the set, and his role was bigger than just being the actor. He helped in training the cast with their stunts amongst many other things.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood stories.

Must Read: When Bill Murray Was Attacked By Charlie’s Angels’ Actress Lucy Liu After He Slammed Her By Saying “You Can’t Act, What The Hell Are You Doing Here?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram