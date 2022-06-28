Christian Bale as Batman has been one of the best things that Hollywood has ever handed over to the world. The Dark Knight trilogy, helmed by Christopher Nolan, has become an iconic film series. For some, Bale is the best version of the Caped Crusader, and Nolan’s movies are the primo iteration of the DC superhero.

Currently, Christian is prepping for the release of his Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. This marks his debut in the MCU. The actor will be playing Gorr the God Butcher. As per the early reactions, the Chris Hemsworth film is going to be hilarious, and Bale nails his villainous role.

While promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale spoke with Comicbook. He was asked whether Warner Bros. has approached him with an offer to return to his Dark Knight role. “No, no, no. Nobody, nobody reaches out to me or they keep me like a mushroom, keep me in the dark and feed me sh-t,” the American Psycho actor said.

Then Christian Bale explained what it would take for him to return as the protector of Gotham City. “For me, that would be a matter of Chris (Christopher) Nolan,” Bale said. “If he ever decided to do it again, and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it. We said we would only ever make three,” the Dark Knight actor said.

“And then I said to myself, and I’d only ever make it with Chris,” Bale added. The team-up between the two finest talents in the film industry was met with praise and acclaim. Bale has also worked with Christopher Nolan in the 2006 film, The Prestige.

Meanwhile, recently, Christian Bale compared his Thor: Love and Thunder’s Gorr the God Butcher with Batman and said that the similarity between the two characters is that the “two of them do have these raging conflicts within them.”

