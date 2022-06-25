Hollywood star Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched The Batman but has called actor Robert Pattinson an absolutely wonderful actor.

Advertisement

“I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thor: Love and Thunder premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Christian Bale added, “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”

According to ‘Varitey’, Christian Bale famously played the Caped Crusader three times in Christopher Nolan’s Batman franchise. Pattinson took on the role last year in the first installment of Matt Reeves’ franchise reboot.

In Thor: Love and Thunder’, Bale plays the terrifying Gorr the God Butcher, a name he joked means, “You don’t really have to ask, aWhat’s he about and what’s his motivation?'”

He stars in the Taika Waititi-directed Marvel film alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, but admitted that the deciding factor in him taking on the role was his two kids.

“I always just look at who’s directing it, who are the people involved, is it a good story, am I gonna get something out of it,” Bale said. “With this one, it was my kids saying to me, ‘By the way, you’re doing this one,’ and I went, ‘Am I really?’ And they said, ‘Yes you are,’ and I went, ‘OK, yes I am.'”

Christian Bale continued: “I’m there for Taika and for Chris and Natalie and Tessa and the whole crowd, and I originally thought, ‘Yeah, that’s not gonna work,’ and I stand corrected by my kids.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release in theaters on July 8.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Has No Plans Of Joining The ‘Amber Heard Hate Club’ On Social Media, Just Wants To Move On?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram