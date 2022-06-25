There is a lot packed in the latest Thor: Love And Thunder which marks the 4th film in the franchise. The movie that brings back Chris Hemsworth as the God Of Thunder is one of the most anticipated. There is more than we are expecting as it doesn’t only bring back the alumnus of the franchise but also Christian Bale to the MCU. If that is not enough for you, Chris is b*tt naked in the movie and that peach might definitely pull you to the theatres.

Well yes, Love And Thunder is up for a release in the first week of July. The movie stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe alongside Hemsworth and Bale. Directed by Taika Waititi (Ragnarok), the movie is about the journey of the God Of Thunder post the nightmares and victory of Avengers: Endgame. So it is like Thor is on a vacation.

And in this vacation when he meets his father Zeus, the fan favourite scene happens. In Thor: Love And Thunder trailer we see Zeus Truong to blow away the disguise from Thor’s body and in the attempt leaves him naked. We see a blurred shot of his b*tt and fans are eager to see the uncensored version.

No talking about shooting that sequence in Thor: Love And Thunder is DOP Barry Bas Idoine. He calls it a difficult scene to shoot because no one was ready to move their focus from Chris Hemsworth’s B*tt and we won’t blame them at all. As per Screenrant, Idoine said, “It’s incredibly hard to shoot Chris Hemsworth’s butt. I mean, nobody concentrates, nobody does their job, everybody’s looking at the butt, they’re not looking at what they’re supposed to be doing. That was a challenge.”

Meanwhile, Thor: Love And Thunder has a lot to offer and with Taika Waititi on board fans cannot control their excitement already. The film hits the west shores on July 8 and in India on July 7. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

