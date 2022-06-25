Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal drama continues as the written order for the Aquaman 2 actress to pay $10.35 million as damages get passed. While she will be receiving $2 million from Depp over her counterclaims. When this was announced, Heard was under the limelight over how she can’t afford to pay the sum as her entire net worth is less than that.

Advertisement

The actress was even trolled after she was spotted travelling in a private jet and later while shopping at a discount store. Meanwhile, Depp has been focusing on his career. It was recently announced that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is going on a European tour with the band Hollywood Vampires.

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, Amber Heard, who has now been given a written order to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million after losing the defamation, will have a hard time covering it. An attorney, Raiford Dalton Palmer, spoke to HollywoodLife about how the payment can be made even if Heard doesn’t have enough money.

Palmer said that Johnny Depp can collect her future income from films and other projects. Besides that, her assets can also be collected. “Johnny has a judgment saying she owes him,” the attorney said. “He can collect against her assets and income for decades. But smart people with money know how to shelter assets,” he added.

“She might try to use bankruptcy to slow down payment, but this is not a cure-all,” Raiford Dalton Palmer said. On top of this, Amber has suggested she intends to file an appeal over the verdict of the case. If she does that then she will have to pay more.

As per some reports, Judge Azacarate has said that Amber Heard will have to pay $480,000 (6% interest) if she were to file an appeal against Johnny Depp.

Must Read: ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Ditching His Old iPhone 6s & Upgrades, Overjoyed Fans Scream “HALLELUJAH”!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram