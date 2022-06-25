The two biggest episodes in the west today are of course the Supreme court overturning Roe v. Wade and the progress in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial. While the latter is pretty personal and the former affects the masses, the weightage should be on the former. But turns out the trend of them is the couple at war and their case is being followed religiously. This has been bothering Billie Eilish who has now decided to talk about it.

Advertisement

If you remember, in the past few days when it was reported about the court impending overturning of the Rose v. Wade, Billie in her new song TV had called out the Internet for being hooked to Johnny and Amber trial and not giving attention to a decision that will affect their lives. “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” TV lyrics read.

Advertisement

Turns out that on the day Roe v. Wade is overturned, Billie Eilish has decided to call out the Internet yet again for focusing in the wrong direction. If you are unaware, the overturning of Roe v. Wade ends the protection of abortions rights and hands it over to the states, many of which are in the favour of banning it.

Billie Eilish called out people who found Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s trial more important than women losing their right on their own bodies. “I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial,” Eilish recently told NME.

“Who fucking gives a fuck? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a shit? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the shit out of me sometimes,” Billie Eilish added.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Camille Vasquez Breaks Silence On Her Boyfriend’s Reaction To Dating Rumours With Johnny Depp: “He’s Met Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram