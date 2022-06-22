Billie Eilish is known for being honest about her struggles with body image. It is something that we all deal with, but being in the spotlight, you have all the eyes on you. Eilish is one of the many other female Hollywood celebs who has gone through the perils of being s*xualised.

Not just that, but she has received comments about her body, looks, and whatnot. A sad reality of the entertainment industry. Previously, the ‘bad guy’ singer said that she is not happy with how her body is. Now, she has spoken about it again, and this is what she has to say.

During a recent interview with The Times, Billie Eilish described her body as an “ugly friend.” She even added that she is “nowhere good” when it comes to her body-image journey. “My relationship with my body has been a truly horrible, terrible thing since I was 11,” the Grammy winner said.

“I love that my body is mine and that it’s with me everywhere I go,” Billie Eilish added. “I kind of think of my body as my friend. My ugly friend! It’s complicated. But what are you gonna do?” she continued. When the singer rose to fame, her fashion included wearing baggy clothes.

Later the Oscar winner revealed the reason behind it was that she “hated” her body and never felt “physically desired.” However, it is women like that she has opened the debate regarding how celebrities are treated when it comes to body image.

Billie Eilish speaking about her struggles can help thousands of others, who feel the same, feel a little better. When it comes to her work, the singer is busy with her Happier Than Ever World tour. She has begun the European leg of the tour.

