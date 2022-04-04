Singer Billie Eilish, who has been nominated for seven awards at the Grammy Awards 2022, performed the title track from her ‘Happier Than Ever’ album.

Starting out in an upside down house, Eilish and her brother Finneas then made their way to the roof to rock out in the rain, with Eilish sporting a Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins shirt.

The Foo Fighters drummer died on March 25 at the age of 50, reports Variety.

Eilish’s Grammy Awards 2022 performance stood in contrast to her more understated performance of ‘No Time to Die’ a week earlier at the Oscars, where she and Finneas picked up the best original song Academy Award after performing.

Eilish and Finneas are, of course, the only artists to have had featured musical performances on both the Oscars and Grammy Awards 2022, a rare back-to-back coup.

Finneas came into the Grammys with five nominations of his own this year, including Producer of The Year (non-classical).

The song ‘Happier Than Ever’ was nominated for Record of The Year, Song of The Year, Pop Solo Performance and Music Video at the Grammy Awards 2022.

Eilish’s seventh nomination this year came for the ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’, a Hollywood bowl-based performance which was up for best music film.

