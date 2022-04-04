Morbius star Tyrese Gibson fell for the fake praise of Martin Scorsese for the latest Jared Leto starrer. In this day and age, getting approval from a big director like Scorsese is a big deal for anyone. However, Marvel has just been facing criticism from him, Francis Ford Coppola, and more Hollywood auteurs.

For the unversed, the above-mentioned directors have spoken about the MCU in the past, and it wasn’t exactly what a Marvel fan would want to hear. The directors have called out the studios for producing similar movies with the same prototype over and over again.

But it seems like someone created a fake of Martin Scorsese raving about Sony’s Morbius starring Jared Leto, and it looks so real that Tyrese Gibson fell for it. The latest flick, based on the Marvel character, opened to negative reviews and ratings but topped the weekend box office. As of now, it has made $84 million globally.

Amongst that, fake reviews from Martin Scorsese reached the Morbius star, Tyrese Gibson, who shared it on his Instagram. Though the post is now deleted, it featured a fake photograph of the Goodfellas director on the red carpet of the movie. “I was aghast to find out it was based on a comic book. This is the truest height of cinema, and even I cannot top it. A wise man admits when he is wrong, and I was wrong, I apologize to all comic book movies,” it read.

Tyrese, who was in shock at hearing this, congratulated the director of the movie, Daniel Espinosa, in the now-deleted post. Even though he took it down after realising it was fake, the netizens already screengrabbed the post and shared it on Twitter.

tyrese thinking martin scorsese actually called morbius the height of cinema is the funniest thing that’s happened all week pic.twitter.com/YSg42IoRcW — perdhap (@perdhap2) April 3, 2022

To be honest, receiving praise from Martin Scorsese will make anyone lose their mind, so much so that one would not check if it’s real or fake. Other than Tyrese Gibson and Jared Leto, Morbius stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and Jared Harris. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

