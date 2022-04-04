As the world is still surrounded by this year’s Oscar, another major award show took place on Sunday night. Grammy Awards 2022, held in Las Vegas, celebrated and honoured the music industry. Several stars walked the red carpet of the award show, which was hosted by Trevor Noah. Meanwhile, artists like Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters, Silk Sonic, and more made it to the winners’ list.
Several artists also bedazzled the ceremony through their performances. This includes Billie Eilish, BTS, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and more. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a pre-taped appearance amidst the Russian occupation of his country.
Check out a complete list of winners here:
Record of the Year:
ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open (WINNER)
Song of the Year:
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
HER – Fight for You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open ( WINNER)
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Best Pop/Duo Group Performance:
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – Lonely
BTS – Butter
Coldplay – Higher Power
Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More (WINNER)
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Justin Bieber – Anyone
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License (WINNER)
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour (WINNER)
Best Rap Performance:
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties (WINNER)
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – My Life
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Best R&B Album:
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
HER – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales (WINNER)
Best New Artist:
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Saweetie
Best Country Album:
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over (WINNER)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
Afrojack and David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive (WINNER)
Tiësto – The Business
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Black Coffee – Subconsciously (WINNER)
Illenium – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Brothers Osborne – Younger Me (WINNER)
Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris – Chasing After You
Elle King and Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Best Rock Performance:
AC/DC – Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones – Ohms
Foo Fighters – Making a Fire (WINNER)
Best Metal Performance:
Deftones – Genesis
Dream Theater – The Alien (WINNER)
Gojira – Amazonia
Mastodon – Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Best Rock Song:
Weezer – All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Mammoth WVH – Distance
Paul McCartney – Find My Way
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War (WINNER)
Best Rock Album:
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight (WINNER)
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Alternative Music Album:
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St Vincent – Daddy’s Home (WINNER)
Best R&B Performance:
Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches
HER – Damage
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open (WINNER -TIE)
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings (WINNER -TIE)
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Jon Batiste – I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me
Leon Bridges and Robert Glasper – Born Again
HER – Fight for You (WINNER)
Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take
Best R&B song:
HER – Damage
SZA – Good Days
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open (WINNER)
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Rap Album:
J Cole – The Off-Season
Nas – King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost (WINNER)
Kanye West – Donda
Best Rap Song
DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail (WINNER)
J Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
J Cole featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane (WINNER)
Best Country Song:
Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – Cold (WINNER)
Thomas Rhett – Country Again
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Best Country Solo Performance:
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave (WINNER)
Best Latin Pop Album:
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó (WINNER)
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best Música Urbana Album:
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo (WINNER)
J Balvin – Jose
Karol G – KG0516
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:
Bomba Estéreo – Deja
Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes – Origen (WINNER)
Nathy Peluso – Calambre
C. Tangana – El Madrileño
Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing! – (WINNER)
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena
Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas
Tony Succar – Live in Peru
Best American Roots Performance:
Jon Batiste – Cry (WINNER)
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song:
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry (WINNER)
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Linda Chorney featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette and Trevor Sewell – Bored
Best Americana Album:
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons (WINNER)
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (WINNER)
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying (WINNER)
Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Wilson – Take Me Back
Best Bluegrass Album:
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart (WINNER)
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Folk Album:
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home (WINNER)
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Reggae Album:
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal
Soja – Beauty in the Silence (WINNER)
Spice – 10
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
The Baylor Project – Generations
Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato – Flor
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab (WINNER)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline (WINNER)
Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live
Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror (WINNER)
Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency
Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero
Best New Age Album:
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej – Divine Tides (WINNER)
Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature (WINNER)
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best Global Music Performance:
Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat (WINNER)
Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself
Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo – Blewu
Wizkid featuring Tems – Essence
Best Regional Mexican Music Album:
Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s (WINNER)
Mon Laferte – Seis
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Gospel Album:
Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA
CeCe Winans – Believe for It (WINNER)
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Harry Connick, Jr – Alone With My Faith
Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother
Ernie Haase and Signature Sound – Keeping On
The Isaacs – Songs for the Times
Carrie Underwood – My Savior (WINNER)
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore – Voice of God
Dante Bowe – Joyful
Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help
CeCe Winans – Never Lost (WINNER)
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Wait on You
Best Contemporary Christian Album:
Natalie Grant – No Stranger
Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby – We Win
HER and Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven – Man of Your Word
CeCe Winans – Believe for It (WINNER)
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine – Jireh
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff (WINNER)
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Comedy Album:
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK (WINNER)
Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given
Best Spoken Word Album:
LeVar Burton – Aftermath
Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis (WINNER)
J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46
Barack Obama – A Promised Land
Best Music Film:
Bo Burnham – Inside
David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Various Artists – Summer of Soul (WINNER)
Best Song Written for Visual Media:
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White – Agatha All Along
Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me (WINNER)
P!nk – All I Know So Far
HER – Fight for You
Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am
Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Various Artists – Cruella
Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen
Various Artists – In the Heights
Various Artists – One Night in Miami…
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (WINNER)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Kris Bowers – Bridgerton
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit (WINNER -TIE)
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul (WINNER- TIE)
Olivia Rodrigo and Foo Fighters shone brightly at Grammy Awards 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news on the award show!
