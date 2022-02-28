Hollywood’s ‘triple threat’ aka, Selena Gomez is one of the most successful and cutest celebs in the industry and that’s just undeniable. Every move is done by her screams – elegance, even if it’s a nasty trip or fall.

For the unversed, Selena is called the triple threat of Hollywood, is because she is not only just a fantastic singer but also a lovely actress as well as a producer. Well, as we were talking about the singer and her every move and how it mesmerizes us even if it’s a fall, Gomez actually ended up tripping on the recent SAG Awards red carpet.

Coming back to the topic, recently Selena Gomez graced the red carpet event for the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards (SAG). While doing so she donned a spectacular black gown along with beautiful black pumps to compliment her attire. But to her surprise, these heels went on to make her quite a hot topic for the day.

It so happened that, Selena Gomez tripped and fell on one knee while walking down the red carpet. A video doing rounds on the social media platform showed the singer stumbling down to one knee. Fortunately, someone was near Selena to quickly get a hold of her before she fell completely. Later on, Selena was seen picking up her pumps and walking away from the area. It is to be noted that even after the incident, the singer did not lose her confidence as she gracefully walked off from the red carpet.

Leave it to Selena Gomez to make even slipping on the red carpet look good https://t.co/7JzhcPAuQp pic.twitter.com/buTnCE8vJf — Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022

Fans were all in support of the actress/singer for her confidence on the stage. One of the fans wrote, “she’s still a queen “. Another fan commented, “Selena is gorgeous, and made that slip look perfect. Hope she didnt twist an ankle, love this beautiful young lady “. While one fan said, “It’s the weight of the million dollar necklace🤷🏻‍♂️ “, another fan said, “It’s great and special, it was barefoot or not, that’s not a problem 🥺 “.

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez and her nasty trip on the SAG Awards Red Carpet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

