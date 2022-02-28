Tom Holland and Zendaya are unarguably the cutest Hollywood couple right now. The two have managed to set goals higher than anyone else could and every time they appear together on the red carpet, we are up for some adorable moments between the two. Of course, we are reminded of their famous London visit and the papped image of the Dune star holding Peter Parker fame by his waist. But turns out the two are just creating more of these moments.

Advertisement

Tom Holland and Zendaya started seeing each other after they met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Most recently the two gave a smasher hit with the release of No Way Home that has possibly broken all the records on its way. Now as per the latest update, the couple has enjoyed a dreamy date in the city of Rome.

Advertisement

The news comes out of the Page Six meal who define Zendaya’s expression as ‘very thrilled’ looking at Tom’s date night plan. The gossip was further confirmed by the owner of Antica Pesa, where they dinned. Francesco Panella took to Instagram sharing a picture with Holland and the Euphoria star, wrote, “Thank you @tomholland2013 for coming back again to @anticapesa for your surprise night with @zendaya & friends.”

A source further also informed, “They sat in a corner by the fireplace and were adorable together. They looked in love. Zendaya looked stunning, even as simply dressed as she was. They are adorable together.” Tom Holland and Zendaya looked chic as the latter stepped out in a black blazer and a beige turtleneck, while the Peter Parker fame was seen wearing a green cardigan.

The report adds that Tom and Zendaya had a great time with their friends. This is their third outing together this month. Meanwhile, recently Tom Holland made all the headlines for talking about Euphoria and the world wanting to see him star in the show.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Can’t Mention ‘Aquaman 2’ At The Trial Or He Might Face More Issues? Amber Heard Tries To Prevent More Damage!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube