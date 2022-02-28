Fast & Furious fans, we have good news for you! F9 is going to be finally available for streaming. The Fast franchise is one of the biggest ones in Hollywood and has an ensemble cast that includes Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, and many more actors.

Dwayne Johnson was also a part of the series but left it after the 2017 instalment. He didn’t return for the ninth part due to the alleged feuds between his co-stars, especially Vin. The Rock, along with Jason Statham, went on to star in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Now, according to Comicbook, F9, which was released in 2021, is being moved to digital on-demand platforms. The movie became a substantial hit and collected over $700 million at the box office worldwide in the pandemic era. The film saw Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto forced to put his retirement on hold after Charlize Theron’s cyberterrorist Cipher escapes with Dominic’s brother Jakob Toretto, played by John Cena.

F9 will be added to HBO Max’s streaming lineup on Friday, 4th March. This will mark the first time that F9 is available as part of a streaming subscription. Many other films like West Side Story, Drive My Car, Resident Evil: Damnation, are also coming on the streaming service this month.

Currently, the 10th and 11th parts of the movie are on their way. The finale is divided into two parts, meaning that the franchise will end with the 11th instalment. It was recently reported that the next movie is under development and will come out in May 2023. While the latter will be released in 2024.

The movies saw a delay in their production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though it’s a long wait for Fast & Furious 10 and 11, fans can enjoy F9 from the comfort of their home.

