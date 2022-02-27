Bollywood actor Brad Pitt’s failed love life has never failed to make it to the headlines. While his recent divorce and spat with ex-wife Angelina Jolie is currently the talk of the town, it’s been speculated that the Fight Club actor may reconcile with his ex wife Jennifer Aniston.

For the unversed, Pitt and Aniston met each other in the year 1998 and fell head over heels for each other. The duo then got hitched in the year 2000 in Malibu. However, after five years of dating the couple then filed for divorce in 2005. The reason for their separation was their acrimonious relationship. Well, according to the latest scoop looks like a patch-up is in the cards for Brad and Jen! Read on to know more.

According to reports by Elle, Jennifer Aniston took it to her Instagram stories to talk about her being in Paris. The story featured Arc de Triomphe where she has arrived for her shoot. The actress captioned the image saying, “Speaking of loving her job.” It can be speculated that the actress is shooting for the Murder Mistery 2 which she stars alongside actor Adam Sandler. But the actress is not the only one present in Paris.

It is also been noted that famous actor Brad Pitt is also seen in the city as he was riding a bicycle a few days ago. Reportedly the actor was visited by week, the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot between two works of art at the Pompidou Center in Paris. The actor is known to visit the place quite often and it could be luck that Brad and Jennifer as in the same place in the same month. If the two are aware of this fact, then they are surely speculated to go out on dinner.

So just like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, will Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt get back together?

