Leonardo DiCaprio fans, brace yourself, have news that might break your hearts. The not-so-single actor was spotted cosying up with Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla and their pictures are going crazy viral on social media. The two attended a friend’s wedding in London and post that was spotted at a restaurant together. Scroll below to see the pictures.

Leonardo is currently dating model Camila Morrone from 2017 and are still going strong. Natasha, on the other hand, is married to Indian business tycoon Adar Poonawalla who happens to be the CEO of the Serum Institute Of India, one of the largest vaccine producers in the country.

According to Daily Mail, both Leonardi DiCaprio and Natasha Poonawalla attended British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen’s wedding in Chelsea. Natasha and Leo were reportedly accompanied by model Naomi Campbell and actor Orlando Bloom and a source close to the publication spilled the beans on the viral cosy pictures and said, “There is nothing to suggest anything more than friendship between her and Leo.”

Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla got married back in 2006 and share two kids together named Darius and Cyrus. Leonardo DiCaprio on the other hand has been in a serious relationship with model Camila Morrone and his mother has also approved their love and wants the couple to tie the knot soon.

A Reddit user named ‘Jhakaas:8’ shared their pictures together.

Meanwhile, Natasha is close friends with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar and is often spotted at A-list Bollywood parties.

