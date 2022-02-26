Harry Styles is a heartthrob who has millions of followers across the globe. While the singer normally makes the headline for his music or link-ups, he’s in the news today as stalker broke into his house.

As per a recent media report, a stalker named Pablo Tarazaga-Orero (28), broke into Harry‘s North London house. From breaking things there to assaulting a help, here are all the details we have about the incident.

As per a Daily Mail report, a stalker broke into Harry Styles’ North London home last Wednesday. The accused apparently destroyed a vase belonging to the Watermelon Sugar singer upon entering the house. Not just that, as per the report, Pablo also assaulted a woman who was working at the star’s home during the incident.

As per this report, the police has charged this Harry Styles stalker for allegedly forcing his way into the singer’s home three years after being hit with a restraining order. Reportedly the accused, originally from Spain, was barred from going within 250 metres of Styles after he was found guilty of stalking in 2019. He was also barred from contacting the One Direction member directly or indirectly, or posting about him on social media.

As per the article, he is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and is charged with breaching the restraining order by ‘turning up at the victim’s house’. Tarazaga-Orero, who is a homeless, has reportedly been further charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and assault by beating and using violence to secure entry to the singer’s house.

