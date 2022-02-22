One Direction’s split in 2016 left all of the 1D fans heartbroken. The world-famous boy band has given us multiple memories to reminisce to date. One of such memories was the band members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Larry Stylinson’

For the unversed, Larry Stylinson is basically a sort of conspiracy theory/major fanfiction for most of the 1D buffs who claimed that Harry and Louis are secretly and deeply in love with each other. However, it’s to be noted that nothing of such has ever been admitted by either of the two singers.

Well, just as fans can’t still get over the fact that One Direction has split, the same way it looks Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson’s rumoured love story ‘Larry Stylinson’ has found its way to once become the talk of the town.

One Direction’s eagle-eyed fans have now recently pointed out that Wikipedia is now addressing Louis Tomlinson as Harry Styles’ partner in the ‘About’ section of the singer, the same has been done on Louis’ wiki page. This has once again caused an uproar amongst the 1D fans as they are taking it to their Twitter account to tweet the screenshot of the google page.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

So Louis tomlinson’s partner is Harry Styles and Harry styles partner is Louis Tomlinson AND O? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XQSo1hIHfj — Ash | 🏳️‍🌈 | (@goldenashx) February 22, 2022

There is something so personal about putting Louis Tomlinson‘s name into Google and seeing his partner is Harry Styles. — Larrie Thoughts (@thoughtlarries) February 22, 2022

22.2.22

According to Wikipedia –

Harry Styles partner: Louis Tomlinson.

Louis Tomlinson partner : Harry Styles. pic.twitter.com/S5XowKgQjj — Niall's Potato (@simpforniall11) February 22, 2022

partner: harry styles me: *dies* pic.twitter.com/INnhxJhemD — lo ☆ proud owner of a walls vinyl (@otb28kiwi) February 22, 2022

"Hey, Google! Who is Louis Tomlinson partner? He is in a relationship with Harry Styles"

Omg, that souds so f gooooooood!!! pic.twitter.com/nEEhTFh8wI — ZuzRo (@ZuzRo25) February 22, 2022

Oops! looks like someone is going to soon get fired for doing this.

Earlier when asked about these rumours of dating Harry Styles, Louis had simply said that he was not happy about them as he felt they are disrespectful to Eleanor (Louis’ ex flame). The singer also claimed that these rumours ended up making him and Harry ‘unapproachable’ towards anything as it took way the ‘vibe’ they previously felt towards each other.

Meanwhile, Harry is currently happily dating actress Olivia Wilde, whereas Louis shares a child, named Freddie with his now ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth.

What are your thoughts on Wikipedia addressing Louis Tomlinson as Harry Styles’ partner? Let us know them in the comments below!

