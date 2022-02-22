From Iron Man to Thor, Marvel studios has never failed to cease the chances of being labelled as the best franchise that cooks the best superhero stories. Apart from the Avengers, one such superhero that has gotten us at the edge of the seats was Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

The lawyer/superhero recently made his appearance on the big screen via Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, what if we tell you that Charlie Cox didn’t know he was about to audition for a hero that was blind? Left a little surprised right? Read on to know everything below!

In an old interview with Seth Meyers, Charlie Cox had shared his experience regarding his Daredevil audition. Talking about it in detail, Cox recalled that he never knew that Daredevil aka Matt Murdock was blind until the day of his audition.

Charlie Cox claimed that he received a part of the script with a fake title a day before the audition. Even though there was no mention of Daredevil in the script, it was confirmed by his agent as he gave a brief description of Matt Murdock. His agent revealed that Matt was a “redhead, tall, athletic, gymnastic, strong” person. While talking about the detail Cox’s agent forgot to mention the most important part, that the character was blind.

In the same conversation, Cox revealed that he got to know about the blind part after he read lines with his friend, who pointed out the fact. Cox remembered, “And he said, ‘I think — isn’t Daredevil blind?’ And I said — and I didn’t have time for this — and I was like, ‘No, dude, I’m pretty sure they would have told me if the guy was blind.’” To make sure it was true Cox confirmed it with his agent who replied by an email saying, “Oh, yeah, and he’s blind.”

Phew, looks like that would have come as a huge surprise for Charlie Cox.

