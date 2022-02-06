Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home turned out to be the biggest phenomenon of 2021. The movie not just earned great reviews, but also went on to be a groundbreaking success at the box office. There were many things to be excited about the film including Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and many other actors reprising their characters from old Spidey films. But no one amongst the entire audience was prepared to see the Daredevil aka Charlie Cox in the movie.

Sorry if we spoiled that for you, but it’s been almost 2 months since the release and you still haven’t seen the film. So, Charlie Cox made a very surprising debut as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor was welcomed with excitement and extreme cheer. Now, what if we tell you Tom Holland wants more time with Cox?

Well, yes, you heard that right. Tom Holland wants to share more screen time with Charlie Cox and he wants the two together headlining a movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, Tom Holland while talking about Charlie Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home said, “I was a big fan of the Daredevil series, and I think he’s a fantastic actor. He’s done a wonderful job with that character, and albeit it was a small cameo, it obviously teased the future of what could be.”

He further said he hopes to collaborate with him again. Tom Holland said, “Charlie was a lot of fun. It was really cool to see him snap back into a character that I am really a fan of and that he has a lot of love for, obviously. So it was pretty awesome, and I hope that one day we find a way for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up again.”

