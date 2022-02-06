Nora Fatehi, a crush of many Indians, turned 30 today! The actress-dancer has been ruling the hearts ever since she started her career with Indian films. In fact, for some films, she has proved to be a crowd-puller with just her single song. So today, let’s get ourselves enlightened with one lesser-known fact about her.

Nora became a well-known face post her chartbuster song, Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning. Not just her looks but Nora received a lot of praises for her performance and screen presence. Further, it was John Abraham‘s Rocky Handsome that made her a sensation. She did an item number titled ‘Rock Tha Party’. But how many of you know, she had already been in Emraan Hashmi’s film before doing the aforementioned songs? Keep reading to know more.

Before Baahubali: The Beginning and Rocky Handsome, Nora Fatehi had appeared in 2015’s release, Mr. X. It had Emraan Hashmi and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. In the film, Nora did an item song titled ‘Alif Se’. She was seen alongside Indian television star Gurmeet Chaudhary. As the film didn’t do much at the box office, the song went unnoticed.

Check out the song by yourself:

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently made news due to her video song, Dance Meri Rani. It’s a kind of sequel to chartbuster, Naach Meri Rani, which also starred Guru Randhawa. She presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa, in the song.

Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

