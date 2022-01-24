John Abraham has always enjoyed a huge fan following not just for his hit action and comedy movies but also for the way he carries himself in terms of physical fitness. The actor was previously in the news when his film Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the theatres right after the COVID related lockdown. Did you know that there was a time when the actor was in the news for allegedly slapping a fan who was trying to click a selfie with him?

For the unversed, John’s last film, the Satyameva Jayate sequel, failed to impress the critics but earned a decent amount at the box office. He will soon be seen in another action film titled Attack which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. The plot of the film will revolve around the issue of terrorism in India and will feature John as a super cop.

A few years back, John Abraham was a part of an action-drama film titled Force 2. The movie featured Sonakshi Sinha in a key role and did not make much money at the BO when compared to its superhit first instalment. According to Bollywood Life, most media reports at that time suggested that John had slapped a fan who pulled the actor’s arm and his T-shirt to click a picture.

John Abraham was allegedly out to promote the movie at the trailer launch when the incident occurred. He was quick to catch the fan who manhandled the actor for a selfie and held him accountable for his actions. Some reports also mention that the actor scolded him before he left the venue.

John Abraham’s spokesperson, at that time, had completely ridiculed these rumours explaining what actually happened. “The episode has been blown out of proportion. John would never hurt a fan intentionally. The fan even met John at his residence to apologise to him for his irresponsible behaviour.”, they said.

