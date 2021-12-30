John Abraham is currently one of the most charming, hottest, and bankable actors of Bollywood. Lately, he has been impressing his fans with a lot of action and drama films. Although he is such a handsome hunk but did you know, he hated his face when he was a teenager and in an earlier interview, he even claimed that he used to cry and asked God why he gave him such a face.

The actor is riding high on the success of Satyameva Jayate 2 that received an outstanding response from the audience and he’s currently gearing up for the science fiction thriller, Attack which is set to release on January 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, back in 2005, Simi Garewal interviewed John Abraham where he talked about his struggle as teenager due to being underweight and his face with lots of pimples, he told, “Honestly, before I got a clear face, I got the pimples. There were lots of them and I am telling you, you lose that self-confidence when you have those little things on your face. I didn’t have those little things, I had big things all over my face.”

John Abraham further shared, “There were times when I would get up crying and just pray to God saying, ‘Why have you given me a face like this? Just take it away, just do some magic.’ And I was also one of the shortest guys in my class and friends. So I would say, ‘God, just make me taller please.’ And he listened…I am 6ft 1inch tall right now and I am happy.”

Sharing an interesting story from his college days, the Dhoom actor claimed that he used to be a shy kid, who hesitated to hold a girl’s hand. He revealed that when he was dating a girl, she was crazy for him and she would crush his pimples, “She always told me, John, I like you more for every pimple you have.”

