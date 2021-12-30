Sushmita Sen is one of the most graceful actresses in Bollywood. Earlier this month, the actress announced her breakup with her longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl on social media with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Now, in a recent interview, Sen has opened up on her breakup with Rohman and spoke about gracefully ending the relationship. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sushmita never hides anything from her fans. She’s quite transparent about her personal life on Instagram and has been honest about her relationship with Rohman from the very beginning.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sushmita Sen broke her silence on her breakup with Rohman Shawl and said, “For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there, because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship.”

Sushmita Sen continued and said, “Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.

The Aarya actress also revealed that she has always learnt from all her relationships and said, “I have grown in every relationship. So, it’s a beautiful thing to be able to speak your truth.”

Concluding the conversation, Sushmita Sen said something really beautiful and we can all learn from it. “I’m 100% person. When I’m in love, I’m 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already,” she said.

What are your thoughts on Sushmita Sen graceful leaving the relationship with Rohman Shawl? Tell us in the comments below.

