The Covid-19 cases are now back on rising after being dormant for some while. This time the virus has taken a new form called the Omicron variant and is said to be more deadly than others. Keeping rise in the cases in mind the Delhi government recently took the decision of shutting down the theaters and the multiplex across the state. Well, it now looks like the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is not very happy with this decision.

So, the Delhi Government just a few days ago decided to shut down all the theaters and multiplex across the state, and the reason for this is the rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision indeed affected the cinema industry terribly in terms of collections and earnings. Now, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has reached out to the have Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal with the hope of getting the cinemas reopened in the state.

The letter sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) speaks about the adverse economic situation the cinema industry would face if the COVID-induced shutdown continues. The letter also revealed that the cinema industry is currently at the brink of bankruptcies due to the shutdown.

The letter sent by MAI read, “The above shut down of cinemas in Delhi have already resulted in a lot of films postponing their releases. Instead of releasing their films at cinemas or waiting for the restrictions to be relaxed, producers are finding it more lucrative to sell their films to Streaming platforms (OTT services) leaving cinemas with no new films to show to movie-goers. As a result of this, the cinema exhibition industry has run into an extremely adverse and hostile situation and is in need of urgent help from the Government.”

The letter also claims that due to this decision by the Delhi Government, the makers of the upcoming film Jersey have now cancelled their release and are now opting for an OTT release. The letter further claims that makers of other big films would also take similar steps if the shutdown continues.

The letter reads, “Forthcoming film JERSEY (release date – 31st December 2021) has already cancelled its release and is being considered for a direct to OTT release. Other films due to be released in January 2022 are likely to announce the cancellation of their release dates, soon.”

Do you think Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would hear the pleads to reopen the cinema halls by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI)? What are your thoughts on this, comment them below!

