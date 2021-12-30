Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following in the country mainly for her sense of style and ability to pull off any look. She has also proven her calibre as an actor with films like Neerja and Raanjhanaa, both of which resonated well with the audience. In the most recent development, Sonam has slammed a Member of Legislative Assembly for his derogatory and uninformed comments against the LGBTQ+ community.

For the unversed, Sonam was last seen in the film Ak vs AK where she made a guest appearance as herself. She played a key role in two 2019 films- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor. Both these movies did not do well at the box office but the audience had a mixed reaction to Sonam’s work in them.

The incident kicked off when Sudhir Mungantiwar recent speech went viral on social media. In the clip, he was speaking against a proposed amendment bill under the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016. He was against the inclusion of LGBTQ+ community in the University Board and said, “Are you going to hire lesbians and gays as members? Shouldn’t a joint medical committee be set up on this? It mentions bis*xual and as*xual relations. However, no one has yet defined these.”, he said.

Sudhir Mungantiwar further went on to question ‘As*xual relationships’ and said, “As*xual relationships. No one has defined it. So if a person has as*xual relationships with an animal, will the animal come and certify that there was an as*xual relationship? What is going on?”.

Sonam Kapoor was one of the many people who took to social media to call out Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and his questionable speech in the parliament against the LGBTQ+ community. Sharing the viral video by Yes We Exist India on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Ignorant Illiterate and hateful.” Have a look.



