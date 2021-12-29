There’s only one ‘Badman’ in the Bollywood industry and that is Gulshan Grover. The 66-year-old actor was recently seen in Sooryavanshi and narrating an incident in a recent interview, Grover revealed that he was stopped by the security at the theatre when he went to watch the film on its release day. and since it was so crowded, he couldn’t make it inside the theatre and shared the video of the same with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Sooryavanshi was the first magnum opus film that released post-pandemic and fans were going gaga over it in cinema halls.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Grover revealed his first-hand experience of going to the theatre on the release day of his film Sooryavanshi. The security didn’t let him in and sent him back as the theatre was so crowded. Narrating the incident, Gulshan revealed that he sent the video of the crowd to Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Gulshan Grover said, “I am feeling very happy. Sooryavanshi brought back audiences into the theatres. Rohit Shetty, my director, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, everyone’s work was loved. Mine was too. I had a firsthand experience of landing at a cinema on a Friday afternoon to watch the film, and the crowd surrounding me was so much, it was impossible for me and my car to move. The security had to put me in my car somehow, and get me out of there, saying ‘you can’t see the film here’ I shared the video with Akshay and Rohit.”

Sooryavanshi was released on November 5th, 2021, and did incredibly well at the global box office. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s cameo in the same. Gulshan Grover was a part of the blockbuster too.

