Have your name associated with Shah Rukh Khan once in a lifetime and life is all sorted! Something similar is happening with actress Megha Gupta, who worked with SRK in the film, Fan. She is now breaking the internet over her hot pictures in the shower. Scroll below for all the details.

Megha has been a part of showbiz ever since 2004. She’s done numerous shows in the Television world including Kkavyanjali, Nach Baliye 4, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Code Red amongst others. Her hard work landed her with the role of Payal in SRK’s 2016 action thriller.

Megha Gupta has been away from the showbiz world since 2018 but is breaking the internet with her Instagram post. Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan co-star shared a couple of pictures of herself as she was enjoying a cold shower.

Netizens are going gaga over Megha Gupta as she oozes oomph in a blue bikini. Taking to the caption, the actress also shared the benefits of cold exposure. She captioned her post, “I was happily surprised to see this here. It gave me a brain freeze getting these images is another thing 🤕 This is something I’d like at home, and wake up to Every. Single. Day. I’d leave coffee for this 😜 Cold showers wake your body up, inducing a higher state of alertness. The cold also stimulates you to take deeper breaths, decreasing the level of CO2 throughout the body, helping you concentrate. Cold showers thus keep you ready and focused throughout the day. More robust immune response.”

So basically cold shower can end up burning fat. It’s a simple technique to shed pounds while the world is spending hours at the gym. Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star is really smart, isn’t she?

Have a look at the pictures below:

Netizens have been going gaga over the sensuous avatar of Megha Gupta in the comment section.

“Hottest woman on earth,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “So hot”

“Tip tip barsa pani… pani me…” commented another.

