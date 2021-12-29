Today marks the 79th birth anniversary of Rajesh Khanna, the legendary actor was the first superstar of Bollywood and many actors have even called him their inspiration. Similarly, when Shah Rukh Khan shared a stage with the Aradhana actor, SRK revealed how he took inspiration from him whenever he gets stuck doing a romantic scene.

Earlier, Nikhil Dwivedi confirmed that he’s adapting Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna for a movie, with Farah Khan as a director.

On Rajesh Khanna’s birth anniversary let’s go back to the year 2002 when Shah Rukh Khan gave tribute to the first superstar of India in the Zee Cine Awards. Before inviting the late actor on stage, SRK talked about his persona and said how girls used to marry his photographs, further he shared more interesting anecdotes from his life at the end, the Zero actor invited the star on stage with loud applause.

Talking to Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I want to tell this one thing that whenever I do songs, romantic songs and I get stuck on what expression to do, which happens often, I remember just one person’s face and that is you, sir!”

Further, SRK adds, “To me, he is the God of love. He is second only to God. So how does it feel to be second only to God?”

Responding to Shah Rukh Khan’s question Rajesh Khanna jokes, “I thought you would ask a very simple question but maan gaye ustaad!” Later the Dilwale star asks him, “How does it feel to be a superstar?” replying to this, the Anand actor says, “All I know is that whatever I am today is because of all of you. It’s all of you who made me an actor, then a star, and then a superstar.”

