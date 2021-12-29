Late last night, news that internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo had come across an accident made the headlines. The 10-year-old boy became an overnight sensation when a video of him singing the song ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ went viral on the internet.

Sahdev came across the road accident around 6:30 pm on Tuesday in the Shabri Nagar area, Chhattisgarh. Now a new report is in with the latest updates regarding his health and benefit.

As per a recent ABP Live report, Sahdev Dirdo’s condition is improving. It also reported that the 10-year-old boy was unconscious for almost 5 hours after falling off the bike and sustaining injuries. He gained consciousness around 10 pm, with several tests – including a CT Scan being conducted.

Talking about Sahdev Dirdo’s accident, the 10-year-old internet sensation was injured when the motorcycle he was riding on skidded on the road. Sukma Superintendent, Sunil Sharma reportedly said that Dirdo wasn’t wearing a helmet when he fell and suffered a head injury. The person riding the bike suffered minor injuries.

Badshah, who had remixed ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ and released it with Sahdev featuring in the music video, shared the news of the accident on Twitter. Stating that he will help the family in every way possible, the rapper tweeted, “In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. I’m there for him. Need your prayers.”

Sahdev Dirdo shot to fame with his classroom singing video on ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ in his school uniform. Reportedly shot in 2019, the video went viral between 2020-2021. The remix with Badshah was made and released in August 2021.

