Mrunal Thakur is all set to impress her fans and the audience once again with the soon to release Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey. During a recent chat, while promoting the film, the actress got candid about many things including the way she was treated at the start of her.

While talking about it, she admitted to going home and breaking down at times. She also spoke about the advice her parent gave her during those times and why she’s thankful to them. Read on.

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Mrunal Thakur got candid about her initial years in the entertainment industry. Talking about it, she said, “When I was starting my career, there were times I was treated in a certain way and I reached home and I was crying.”

Revealing her parent’s reaction to this, Mrunal Thakur said, “I told my parents that I don’t like this. They said, ‘Mrunal, think about 10 years down the line. People would look at you and get so inspired, that if that girl could make it, main bhi kar sakti hoon yaar (I can do it too).’”

She continued, “I am so thankful to my parents that jo cheez nahi bhi thi na (if I didn’t have something), my parents have taught me to work hard and get it. I am very thankful to them for that,” she added.

Mrunal Thakur began her acting career on the small screen before transitioning onto the silver screen. While on TV, Thakur featured in several shows including, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya. She forayed into Bollywood debut in 2019 with the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of Jersey. A remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name starring Nani, this Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial features Shahid Kapoor in the lead and Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. The film was set to release this Friday, December 31, but has been indefinitely delayed due to Omicron concern.

