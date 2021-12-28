Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had tested positive for COVID earlier this month. The duo had attended several Bollywood parties and was even accused of violating protocols. After recovering, the BFFs were back to celebrating Christmas with close friends and family members. Netizens aren’t happy with their approach towards the pandemic.

It was earlier reported how Bebo was counting her days in isolation. She was missing both her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan and eagerly wanted to get back to them. However, soon after testing negative, the actress was back to attend Christmas bash with Saif Ali Khan and the kids. Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, and some others were a part of the event too.

But netizens feel that Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Amrita Arora should have been more cautious. They should have avoided attending more parties amid the growing cases of Covid across the country. Many took to social media and slammed the duo for their reckless behaviour.

A picture witnessed Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed up in a black bardot top. She paired it up with off-white trousers. Amrita Arora, on the other hand, opted for pink furry attire. As soon as the pictures surfaced on social media, Instagram, as well as Twitter, was flooded with backlash.

A user wrote, “Omnicorn and delta together”

Another tweeted, “Do bacho ki amma ho geyi ho abibi 16 ki ho kya😂 old women”

“Wapas party chalu …. Yahi party me to Corona hua tha inko,” a user had shared.

Another wrote, “Pink corona esa dikhega.”

“They are so shameless people, she is partying the day she has tested negative of corona, this is peak of irresponsibility,” another wrote.

What is your take on the trolls targeting Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora?

