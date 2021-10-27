If there’s one person who is more popular than a lot of people in Bollywood is Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s 4-year-old son enjoy a massive fan following and guess what, the internet has now discovered his little doppelgänger, Zaryan Thapar and their uncanny resemblance is winning the hearts of fans. Scroll below to see his pics.

Zaryan is a 3-year-old baby who has an account on Instagram titled ‘Baller Boy Zaryan’.

We all are aware of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan’s popularity and how he’s paparazzi’s favourite. From his city spotting to his mother sharing his pictures on her Instagram handle, fans just can’t get enough of little Timmy. Now, fans have also discovered his doppelgänger Zaryan Thapar and his resemblance to the star kid is uncanny.

Zaryan Thapar is called Taimur Ali Khan’s doppelgänger for all the right reasons. From their looks to haircut to smile, everything is quite similar and once you see it, you can’t unsee it ever.

Take a look at his pictures here:

Aren’t these cuties really similar?

Meanwhile, paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared a collage picture of Taimur and Zaryan Thapar and it didn’t go well with the netizens, who slammed him for comparing the two.

A user wrote, “Kise bhi bache ko aise duplicate keh ke compare mat ko”. Another user commented, “Qki taimur said ali khan ka bccha h esliy dusre bcche bss uski copy k tag k sath jiyngy? Har bccha special h ar unique h. Ok!” A third user commented, “Why would you compare two children? Respect their individual indetity.” A fourth user commented, “Leave the kids alone ya 😠.”

What are your thoughts on Taimur Ali Khan’s doppelgänger Zaryan Thapar? Tell us in the comments below.

