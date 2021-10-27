Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared his feelings after watching the film ‘Agneepath’, especially when Amitabh Bachchan’s character ‘Vijay’ died in the movie. He will be seen as a special guest along with Kriti Sanon in the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’.

Rajkummar shares: “As a child when I was watching ‘Agneepath’ and when the movie ends where your character, ‘Vijay’ dies. Sir, after the film got over, I ran into my room and I covered my face with the pillow and started crying loudly.”

“As I was convinced that Amitabh Bachchan had died and I was telling God, ‘How can this happen, please bring back Amitabh Bachchan, God. How can God do this, he can’t die. Then my mother came and told me that this is just a film and it’s not real,” Rajkummar Rao concludes.

Apart from this, Kriti Sanon will be seen going down on her knees to propose Amitabh Bachchan followed by a cute ballroom dancing moment. Leaving no stone unturned to add to the entertainment, the actress will also be requesting Amitabh Bachchan to enact a scene from the iconic film, ‘Deewar’.

All this and more awaits your way this Friday on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Additionally, the two dynamic duo – Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen donating the proceeds from the winning amount for the education of girl child.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

