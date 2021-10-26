KBC 13: Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon To Grace The Show In 'Friday Special' Episode

Actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen as special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 aka KBC 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode. They will be on the hot seat playing the game for a social cause and interacting with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Actress Kriti Sanon goes down on her knees for proposing to Amitabh and it will be followed by ballroom dancing. Moreover, Rajkummar Rao will be seen impersonating actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol on the show.

He will also request the host to enact a few scenes from Amitabh’s iconic movie ‘Deewar’.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon will be sharing a special message.

KBC 13’s Friday special episode will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

