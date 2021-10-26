Aryan Khan’s drugs case is taking some shocking turns with each passing day. Yesterday we saw how NCB confirmed the setting up of an inquiry against Zonal director Sameer Wankhede over extortion and bribery claims. Now, Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar has reacted to all such claims.

Yesterday, one of the witnesses in Aryan Khan’s case, Prabhakar Sail submitted an affidavit stating that he was directed by Wankhede to sign on a blank punchnama. He even stated that of hearing a telephonic conversation having a Wankhede’s mention in it. The conversation was about extorting 25 crores to settle the case. As expected, some extreme reactions are coming ever since Sail submitted his affidavit.

Now, Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar has dismissed all such claims during a chat with ETimes. Speaking about the allegation of taking a bribe and going to foreign trips, Kranti said, “Arre! Why would we go to Maldives after he got Rs 8 crores? We should think of settling in London, buy a house and start a business and plan something better for us. Honestly, why was there no case of extortion against Sameer before this case? Suddenly, these allegations have come up, which is rather alarming. Now suddenly it has come up only to tarnish his spotless image as an upright officer.”

Kranti Redkar feels Sameer Wankhede is paying the price of doing his duty honestly and some people are trying to get him away from the case.

“He is doing reformatory work, please don’t punish him for that. Having said that, I want to know who will benefit if Sameer goes away from this case and the NCB. There is so much noise being made that he is targeting Bollywood, which is not the case. This is just one case,” Kranti continued.

