Age is just a number and seems like Amitabh Bachchan is fully living up to this popular saying. At 79, the megastar is jam-packed with some of the most interesting scripts. Be it commercial or experimental, the veteran is giving young stars a run for the money. Now, if everything falls in place, we might end up seeing Amitabh in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath.

Ganapath is one of the highly anticipated movies among Tiger fans. It’s an out-and-out commercial entertainment i.e. a treat for Bollywood lovers. It also stars Kriti Sanon in lead, thus marking Tiger and her reunion after Heropanti. The project is likely to get bigger as Amitabh has been approached to play a crucial role in the film.

It’s learnt that Tiger Shroff will be playing a boxer in the film and if the reports are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play Tiger’s father, who too was a boxer in his earlier days. However, Big B is yet to give a nod to the film and dates and formalities are in discussion.

We are damn excited to see Tiger Shroff collaborating with megastar Amitabh Bachchan! What about you?

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is scheduled to release on 23rd December 2022.

Meanwhile, recently Amitabh Bachchan received praises from an NGO as he backed out of pan masala advertisement. The National Organisation For Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an anti-tobacco organisation, in September had written to the veteran actor to withdraw from an endorsement campaign promoting a ‘pan masala’ brand claiming that his distancing from the campaign would help wean away youngsters from getting hooked to tobacco.

In a letter to Bachchan, NGO had said that since pan-masala had severe ill-effects on people’s health, especially youth, Bachchan, who was also a brand ambassador for the Central government’s ‘Pulse Polio’ campaign must drop out of the advertising campaign promoting paan-masala.

