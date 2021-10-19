Bollywood’s most anticipated film currently is Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. It is well known that South’s heartthrob Prabhas is very shy in nature, but it seems like it’s not the truth as per Kriti.

The upcoming movie is based on the epic Hindu mythology, Ramayana.

In Adipurush, other than Prabhas and gorgeous Kriti Sanon we will also get to see Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Now, coming back to the topic, Kriti Sanon who recently wrapped up the shoot of Adipurush, opened up on her working adventure with co-star Prabhas! Well, it looks like Kriti ended up spelling some beans about his real personality.

The south actor has a very dynamic personality and has earned huge stardom industry. Yet, he is known to be a super shy guy when it comes to media. The Baahubali actor is also known to be a little reserved and doesn’t speak much either.

Now, it seems like this is not the case at all! Kriti Sanon revealed that once the actor gets to know people well, he then is more cheerful and welcoming. “Media reports imply that Prabhas is a shy person. Well, he is naturally shy when he meets new people. But once we spend some time with him, he tends to become a lot more talkative and welcoming. He carries a great vibe and it is really fun to work with him,” Kriti explained in an interview.

Isn’t this pretty interesting?!

Talking about the film, for those who don’t know, Sanon plays the role of Sita in the upcoming movie. Her character is named Janaki.

As she wrapped up the film, the Mimi actress jotted down a heartfelt goodbye note, in which she wrote, “Can’t believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played: JANAKI! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever!” She added that Adipurush will be “A film I’ll always be extremely proud of!”

What do you think about Prabhas’ real personality? Let us know in the comments below!

