Ever since Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing p*rn films, Sherlyn Chopra has been making sensational claims against him. Going a step further, she even dragged Shilpa Shetty into the matter. Now, we hear that a defamation suit has been filed against Sherlyn, which we already saw coming.

In the last few days, Sherlyn had claimed that Shilpa knew everything that her husband used to do. She had dragged more than once while making shocking claims against Kundra. Following her statements, it was learnt that Shilpa might slap defamation against the actress. And look, the thing has happened!

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have slapped a defamation case worth 50 crores against Sherlyn Chopra.

As per the notice, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s lawyers claim that Sherlyn has made false statements against their clients. As per them, the actress is just seeking fame and trying to extort money. “It is nothing but an audacious attempt, by Ms. Sherlyn to drag Ms. Shilpa Shetty’s name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention,” reads the notice.

“The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms. Sherlyn Chopra is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station. That, Ms. Sherlyn, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. That, we have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put defamation of 50 cr against Sherlyn,” reads the notice further.

This move comes after Sherlyn registered an FIR against Raj Kundra by accusing him of se*ual harassment and intimidation.

