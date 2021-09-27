Advertisement

Raj Kundra was recently granted bail in surety of Rs. 50,000, following his arrest 2 months back in connection with distributing and producing p*rnographic material. His wife and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has often been asked about her husband and his work-related queries however she refused to talk about the matter, but recently when she was faced with a similar question the Hungama 2 star had the most quirky answer to the media’s query.

The businessman was targeted for allegedly being a key conspirator in p*rn case, meanwhile, the Bollywood star had stopped working, but she recently came back on the sets of the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4.

Advertisement

For the past two months, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been constantly asked about Raj Kundra’s arrest and his business, but recently she ignored the question in a most epic way, the Dhadkan actress said, “Main Raj Kundra hoon? Main uske jaisi lagti hoon? Nahi nahi, main kaun hoon (Am I Raj Kundra? Do I look like him? Who am I)?”

During the further interaction with the media, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared her life’s philosophy and added, “I really believe as a celebrity you should never complain and you should never explain. Yeh meri zindagi ki philosophy rahi hai. Main iske pare kabhi koi action leti nahi hun and that is how I have lived my life.”

Earlier when she was asked about Kundra’s other business, the actress responded saying she wasn’t aware of the p*rn apps or other activities as she was too busy with her work.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in her statement has also said that her husband Raj Kundra had launched Viaan Industries Ltd around where she was on the board but decided to quit in 2020 due to personal reasons

Post Kundra’s bail, the actress took to her social media account and penned a motivational note, “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bat times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.”

Meanwhile, the actress resumed her work as she returned to the judge’s chair with Super Dancer chapter 4, her latest film Hungama 2 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and she is also currently busy shooting for Nikamma, which stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

Must Read: It’s Akshay Kumar vs Rajinikanth vs Marvel At The Box Office For Diwali 2021

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube